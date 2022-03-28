Manchester United transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly is set to be offered a new deal by Napoli, including being given the captaincy of the club.

Napoli are looking to tie down their centre-back, and believe being given the captaincy could convince the 30-year-old to commit his future to the club.

However, Calcio Mercato (via Football Italia) claim that he will be offered a new contract, but at a reduced wage. The Italian club will be hoping the captaincy will sway the Senegalese star’s decision, but he’s had interest from England previously.

Manchester United have shown interest in the defender in the past, and with the continued poor form of Harry Maguire, they could make an effort to sign the Napoli defender, according to Calcio Mercato (via TEAMtalk).

Further to the Football Italia report, Koulibaly earns around €6m a year. This works out to be under £100,000 a week, which wouldn’t be difficult for Manchester United to beat, looking at their current wage structure.

According to Spotrac, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane all earn above this figure, and all play in the same position.