Newcastle are reportedly eyeing Roberto Mancini as a possible replacement for Eddie Howe.

According to Corriere della Sera, after Mancini was knocked out of the World Cup with Italy, he could come back to England and take over at Newcastle.

Although Howe isn’t doing a bad job at Newcastle, PIF might be looking for a more experienced manager trophy history. Mancini has won the Premier League, so he could be the man to take the club to the next level.

Howe could be the right man to steer Newcastle away from relegation, but if they want to get into the battle for Europe, then Mancini could be the right man to succeed the 44-year-old.