Newcastle eye Premier League winner as possible Eddie Howe successor

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are reportedly eyeing Roberto Mancini as a possible replacement for Eddie Howe.

According to Corriere della Sera, after Mancini was knocked out of the World Cup with Italy, he could come back to England and take over at Newcastle.

Although Howe isn’t doing a bad job at Newcastle, PIF might be looking for a more experienced manager trophy history. Mancini has won the Premier League, so he could be the man to take the club to the next level.

More Stories / Latest News
Roman Abramovich reportedly poisoned after meeting with Kyiv negotiators
Arsenal impressed by duo after international scouting mission
Manchester United transfer target set to be offered new deal and captaincy

Howe could be the right man to steer Newcastle away from relegation, but if they want to get into the battle for Europe, then Mancini could be the right man to succeed the 44-year-old.

 

More Stories Eddie Howe Roberto Mancini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.