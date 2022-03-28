Newcastle United are expected to bring in a new defender during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Ciaran Clark are expecting to be offloaded by manager Eddie Howe after the English gaffer decided to cut him from his 25-man Premier League squad.

However, one player who could come in, in the Irishman’s place is SC Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, who has recently been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Discussing in a recent interview what this summer may have in store for him, the commanding defender, who has netted four goals this season, said: “I don’t rule out staying at Freiburg. I signed for a long time and still have a contract until 2023.

“Of course, there is a possibility that I will leave in the summer. A transfer is very likely, but nothing has been decided yet.

“We will sit down together after the season. Freiburg has a point of view and I have mine. If I feel that I can still develop at Freiburg, then I’ll stay.

“I’m not thinking about my future at the moment. I want to finish the season properly at Freiburg. The higher we finish in the table, the better. We also have a great chance to win the DFB-Pokal.

“I’m concentrating fully on the club.”