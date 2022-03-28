Newcastle owners urged to seal ‘superstar signing’ from Real Madrid to take Howe’s XI to next level

Newcastle United’s owners have been urged to splash the cash on a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

The Wales international is out in the cold at Real Madrid and is surely likely to leave the club soon, with Darren Bent insisting he still has what it takes to play in the Premier League.

The talkSPORT pundit is clearly a huge fan of Bale, naming him as one of the best to ever play in the Premier League, and saying he’s just the kind of superstar signing who could do well at Newcastle right now.

“He has still got an awful lot of quality in that left foot,” Bent said. “He is a top-drawer player and when Wales needed someone to step up, he was there.

“For me, he’s one of the greats. There’s an argument [for him to get into the best Premier League side of all time]. I think he’s better than [Ryan] Giggs.

“He is incredible, Gareth Bale, we have seen it time and time again. That’s a superstar signing they are looking for. I think they [Newcastle fans] would be happy with it.”