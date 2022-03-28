“Not clinical” – Pundit brutally claims Man United attacker isn’t good enough for Arsenal

Marcus Rashford has recently been linked with a shock move to domestic rivals Arsenal.

The English attacker has endured an awful couple of seasons at Old Trafford and after losing his starting spot in both the Red Devils’ 11, as well as England’s, it has been reported the 24-year-old is now ‘considering his future’.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

One side rumoured to be interested in offering the United academy graduate an escape from what is turning out to be an Old Trafford nightmare, is Mikel Arteta’s Gunners (Daily Mirror).

However, one person who feels the move would not be smart business for the Gunners is pundit Tony Cascarino.

Speaking on popular sports radio station TalkSPORT, the former Republic of Ireland international, said: “I’m not sure if Marcus is the solution for Arsenal because Marcus is not clinical. He doesn’t particularly lead the line well. And that’s one of the two traits that you need if you’re going to play in an Arteta team.

“Marcus would have to become a better player. You’d have to pay a big wage, and a decent enough transfer fee so I don’t see that move at all. I might be wrong. I never think that people can’t improve, that’s just ludicrous to think that.”

Rashford joined United’s youth academy all the way back in 2005.

Since then, he has gone on to climb the ranks and prior to his dip in form which has led to his exile, had looked like a huge prospect.

Scoring on all of his major competitive debuts, Rashford’s emergence under then-boss Louis van Gaal looked immensely promising.

However, things appear to be turning sourer by the day and with just over 12-months left on his contract, this summer is going to be hugely significant in the career of the young Englishman.