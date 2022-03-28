Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has heaped the praise on his old club following their decision to recruit heavily last summer.

The Gunners spent the most out of any other top-flight side in the Premier League with the majority of their signings being young players with high potential.

However, while many were concerned that their lack of ‘big-name’ signings could hamper their chances this season, that hasn’t been the case, at all.

Mikel Arteta is doing a remarkable job in the Emirates’ hot seat with the Londoners now clear favourites to steal the fourth remaining Champions League qualifying spot.

Boasting five wins from their last six appearances, Arsenal would have to implode if they’re going to miss out on Europe’s most prestigious cup competition next season.

Following what was a very busy summer window last year, Arteta hasn’t been shy in plunging his latest signings into first-team action, including goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has started 24 Premier League games, so far this campaign.

Speaking about just how good the Gunners’ recruitment was last summer, Merson, who spoke live on TalkSPORT (as quoted by TBR), said: “The signings he bought in this season. Every one of them has been a success and a half. I’ve never known a window like it.

“I was thinking I’m not sure about these players. The goalie had let in more goals than anyone else in the last three years.

“Tomiyasu, I always think if you’re playing in Italy and nobody else wants you in Italy, you can’t be that great.

“Ben White, there was a thing was he a centre half or was he a holding midfield player.

“Odegaard I felt like wanted to go back to Real Madrid and Arsenal were like the last resort, but all of them have been absolutely outstanding.”

All four players cost a combined £126m (Transfermarkt), which is an average cost of less than £32m-per player, which, when you consider how important each player is and break down the finances, really is impressive.