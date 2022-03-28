Paul Merson says Spurs star has endless talent and when he plays well, the team win

Paul Merson is clearly a massive fan of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Since being promoted to the Lilywhites’ senior first team all the way back in 2011, Kane, 28, has gone on to become of the country’s most prolific goalscorers.

Despite spending the majority of his career out on loan before making his competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur, the English attacker now boasts 178 Premier League goals.

Speaking about just how influential the number 10 is, Merson, who spoke live on TalkSPORT earlier on Monday, said: “Tottenham are still a danger. I’m a massive fan of Harry Kane.

“I just find with Arsenal at the moment they are playing to the best of their ability, to their celling. There are players I don’t think can play any better.

“With Harry Kane I don’t think there’s a ceiling. If Kane turns up and plays well I don’t think there’s any way that Tottenham lose a football match.

“We have seen it at Man City and West Ham, when he doesn’t turn up at Burnley and places like that they don’t win.”