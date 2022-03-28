“I hope he can come back” – Barcelona star comments on potential Lionel Messi transfer return

Barcelona wonderkid Pedri has expressed his hope of seeing former captain Lionel Messi return to the Camp Nou once his time at Paris Saint-Germain is up.

Speaking to La Vanguardia, the 19-year-old stated that he still watches his former team-mate whenever he can and that it hurts to see him struggle in Paris.

“It’s true that when things don’t work out for a friend, as I consider him, it hurts a bit,” Pedri said.

“I’ve had a great time with Leo on the pitch and off it he’s a magnificent person so I hope he can come back. I had fun playing with him and it is a joy to have him as a teammate.”

To the surprise of many last season, Pedri was a player Messi formed a rapid relationship with on the field, and their partnership and understanding went a long way in helping Barcelona make the most out of last season under Ronald Koeman.

The Barcelona legend enjoyed a stellar campaign alongside the youngster, scoring 38 goals and 14 assists across 47 matches in all competitions, which resulted in Barca winning the Copa del Rey and the Argentine winning his 7th Ballon d’Or in December.

However, since leaving for Paris last year, the Barcelona legend has failed to reach the same heights with his new club. Messi has struggled to fit into the PSG side for a multitude of reasons and has only managed to accumulate a total of 7 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, with only two coming in Ligue 1 matches.

The Argentinian captain does not seem happy in Paris at present and a return to Barcelona could be possible after his contract expires at the end of next season. However, for that to happen bridges will have to be rebuilt between the Barca legend and current president Joan Laporta but if things can be mended we could see Pedri liking up with his idol on a football pitch soon enough.