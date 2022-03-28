Manchester United have told Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino that they do not intend on rushing their decision in deciding who will become the next permanent manager at Old Trafford.

According to Foot Mercato, sources close to the Man United board claim that a meeting took place recently between the PSG boss and the Red Devils, as United continue to up their search for a new boss. The Argentinian is on a shortlist, alongside Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique, with Ten Hag reported to be the frontrunner, according to the Daily Mail.

Pochettino has long been linked to Manchester United but now could be the right time to make the move, as United look to appoint a long-term coach to set them up for the future.

The Argentine did that job perfectly for fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, developing the team on a limited budget over his five years at the London club, so what could he do in Manchester with a bigger budget and some time.

Pochettino’s stock has taken a bit of a hit of late, as he has failed to whip his current PSG squad of superstars into a fully functional team. Although the Paris club are sat top of Ligue 1, they were embarrassingly knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid and did not make it past the last 16 in the Coupe de France after being knocked out by Nice.

This could be a contributing factor in why Ten Hag is considered a better option at present but with that said Pochettino’s time at Spurs should not be forgotten. If United can unlock that version of the Argentine, he could be the perfect man to lead them back to the top.