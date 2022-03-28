Roman Abramovich reportedly poisoned after meeting with Kyiv negotiators

Abramovich has reportedly been poisoned, along with Ukrainian negotiators in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The symptoms that Abramovich and two Ukrainian officials have include peeling skin, red eyes and constant tearing.

This is according to The Wall Street Journal, who also reports that the suspected attack was to just scare its victims, rather than cause life-threatening damage.

This report has only come out recently, but the event happened at the beginning of this month.

The talks held were ‘peace talks’ between Russia and Ukraine, due to the ongoing war between the two countries.

A Twitter thread from Bellingcat also claimed that the most likely cause of the symptoms were: “international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon,” as the members all ate the same food that night, and one other didn’t have any symptoms, despite eating the same things.