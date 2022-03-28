Wayne Rooney tells Man United star to get “his head out of his a**e” and break his scoring record

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged Marcus Rashford to focus on breaking his scoring record at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils star is the club’s all-time leading scorer, but wants to see youngster Rashford to get back to his best after a difficult season and eventually overtake him.

“To get the record and be Manchester United’s highest goal scorer, it is f***ing massive. But I hope the record is broken,” Rooney said at an event last night.

“What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f***ing gets his head out of his a**e and goes and breaks that record. He’s a Manchester lad.”

Rashford looked a hugely exciting prospect when he first broke into the Man Utd first-team, but it’s been a difficult campaign for him this year.

Rooney clearly seems to think the 24-year-old needs to sort himself out, though it’s not entirely clear why.

Rashford has often done great charity work off the pitch to help hungry children, but it may be that some are now going to use that as a criticism against him after his loss of form, which seems unfair.

