England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped a big hint over the future of Declan Rice in the national team set-up.

The 23-year-old is already showing himself to be a real leader for club and country, and Southgate has admitted that he looks to be in the frame as a future England captain.

For now, there will surely be other more senior players ahead of Rice, but Southgate certainly spoke very highly of Rice when asked about the potential captains in his squad.

“It is noticeable that we were looking at two possible teams for these games and we now have more and more club captains actually involved in the fray,” the Three Lions boss said.

Declan Rice already wears the captain’s armband for West Ham

“He is right amongst that despite his age. What I have seen this season is the confidence that he has gained from his experience last summer. I think he had a huge impact on the game when he came on.

“A really mature performance, strong, breaks the game up so well, but now has more confidence to drive with the ball and bring it forward as well. Without a doubt he has all the attributes to be a captain.

“There will be others, but we are gaining the rewards of the opportunities we had to blood him so young.

“The initial Nations League campaign and playing against the Dutch in the semi-final of that. They were the biggest games of his life at that time. He is now getting European experience with his club as well and all of those things are starting to come together.”

