Spurs ready to listen to offers for out of favour midfielder wanted by two clubs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has barely featured for manager Antonio Conte since the Italian mastermind took over from Nuno Espirito Santo last year.

The English central midfielder has amassed just nine starts in the Premier League all season and with his contract set to expire in 2014, this summer could be the window that sees the 26-year-old move on.

According to recent reports in the British media, Winks is wanted by at least two other Premier League sides – Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Both sides’ pursuit could be boosted after it was also reported that the Lilywhites are willing to listen to offers and would not stand in the midfielder’s way should he opt to leave London this summer.

Since being prompted to Tottenham Hotspur’s senior first team back in 2016, Winks has featured in 198 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.