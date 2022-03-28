Agent holds talks with England striker over replacing Man United transfer target Harry Kane at Spurs

Jorge Mendes is reportedly working on helping Tottenham find a new striker to replace Manchester United transfer target Harry Kane this summer.

The England international’s Spurs future is in doubt once again after almost leaving last year, and it could be that Roma striker Tammy Abraham is being lined up to replace him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to The Athletic.

Kane would be a difficult act to follow at Tottenham, but Abraham is having a fine season in Serie A, majorly reviving his career after a difficult end to his time at Chelsea.

It’s easy to imagine Abraham fitting in well as Kane’s replacement at Tottenham, and Man Utd fans will hope this striker search means that there’s a real chance of Kane moving to Old Trafford.

Could Tammy Abraham return to England with Tottenham?
The Red Devils urgently need a long-term replacement for veteran duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, and Kane is one of the finest in world football.

Kane has 243 goals in total for Tottenham, and is also closing in on becoming England’s all-time record goal-scorer.

United need someone like that, and Mendes sounding out players like Abraham over a move to Spurs suggests there’s an expectation this move could finally happen.

  1. Why would Kane want to go to United he would not win anything there just earn more money.Tax man would love that.

