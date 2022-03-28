Former Man United manager advises “great coach” to reject Old Trafford job

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has been advised not to take the Manchester United job – by one of the club’s former managers!

Discussing Ten Hag’s future amid the links with Man Utd, former Red Devils boss Louis van Gaal was full of praise for his fellow Dutchman, so admitted it would probably be a good appointment by his former club.

However, it seems clear that Van Gaal doesn’t think too much of United from his time there, suggesting that it would be for the best if Ten Hag took a different job instead, as United are just a “commercial” club rather than a proper football club.

As quoted by Voetbal International, Van Gaal said: “Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United. But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.’

Erik ten Hag is being strongly linked with the Man Utd job

“I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United duo set for contract talks after Bruno Fernandes tied down
“No one at Chelsea can do what he does” – Tuchel urged to add England star to his squad next season
Tottenham Hotspur defender withdraws from national squad due to injury

United fans won’t take too kindly to these comments from LVG, who didn’t exactly do much to impress when he was in charge at Old Trafford for two years.

Van Gaal ended on a high by winning the FA Cup final, but was immediately replaced by Jose Mourinho after a generally underwhelming two seasons in charge, with his style of play regarded as slow and boring.

It will be interesting to see what Ten Hag makes of these comments, however, as Van Gaal is a legendary and respected figure in the game.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Louis van Gaal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.