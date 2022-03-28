World Cup winner Rivaldo has been heaping praise on Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag and admits that the Dutchman would be a “great signing” for Manchester United.

The former Barcelona star made his feelings about Ten Hag to United clear in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by the Metro, stating:

“Looking at what Ten Hag has been doing with Ajax, I’m sure he could be a great option to become United’s next manager. He is an excellent coach.

“His attacking style and attractive football fits United’s identity and it’s a pleasure to watch his Ajax team playing.”

“So I am excited to imagine what he could do with a United squad filled with some of the best players in the world. He would be a great signing for Manchester United.”

According to the Metro, Manchester United were impressed with the Ajax boss after holding opening talks with the 51-year-old and he has now been deemed the frontrunner, ahead of the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui.

Rivaldo’s praise for Ten Hag is justified, as the Dutchman has been doing a stellar job since taking over his current role in 2017. The 51-year-old’s work came to everyone’s attention during Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-final in 2019 and it has been the foundation for the praise ever since.

The Times have reported that Manchester United want their next manager to create a strong playing identity and that is exactly what they will get with Ten Hag. As Rivaldo said, it is an “attacking style and attractive football” which will be more than welcome by the Old Trafford faithful after what they have seen in recent years.