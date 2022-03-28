Tottenham Hotspur defender withdraws from national squad due to injury

Antonio Conte will be sweating on the fitness of Ben Davies after the versatile defender was recently forced to withdraw from Wales’ squad.

Wales are set to take on the Czech Republic in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

However, Davies has been forced to return back home after picking up an injury.

The extent of the defender’s problem is not yet known, however, while his exclusion won’t come as a concern to his national side due to their next fixture being only a non-competitive affair, Spurs will certainly be worrying as they prepare for a big final nine Premier League games.