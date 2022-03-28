Fabio Paratici negotiating potential €25m Tottenham signing, rival club can’t afford him

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici is reportedly already in talks with Wolves over a potential summer transfer window deal for Adama Traore.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Barcelona, but it seems he’s now unlikely to stay at the Nou Camp permanently as the club can’t afford the fee, according to Todo Fichajes.

This has persuaded Spurs to try again for Traore, according to the report, with a potential €25million deal in the works as Paratici probes Wolves about a summer move.

Traore has done well on loan at Barca and looks like he could make a decent impact at Tottenham, even if he’s been a tad inconsistent down the years.

Antonio Conte likes strong and quick players like Traore as wing-backs, so the 26-year-old looks like he could make the perfect fit for the Italian tactician’s style of play.

THFC signed Emerson Royal for that right-hand side role last summer, but he’s been poor, while doubts also remain over Matt Doherty as an option in that position.

Traore, when he’s at his best, would surely be an upgrade, and a potential bargain at €25m as well.