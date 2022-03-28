“Nobody will pay him that money” – journalist confirms future of West Ham player is up in the air

West Ham ace Andriy Yarmolenko is being tipped to have to take a pay cut as his future could lie away from the club.

The Ukraine international hasn’t always been a regular for the Hammers, and is currently making very good money to mostly sit on the bench.

West Ham pay Yarmolenko around £115,000 a week, making him the second highest earner in their squad, behind only former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones expects Yarmolenko will have to take a pay cut, with his future currently up in the air.

“He’ll have to take a pay cut. I can’t see many clubs in the world that are willing to pay him the kind of money that he is getting at West Ham, based on what we’ve seen,” Jones said.

Yarmolenko is currently heading towards being a free agent this summer after spending four years in east London.

