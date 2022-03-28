West Ham can sign Champions League-winning striker for just £4 million this summer

West Ham could reportedly try to sign Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, with the youngster available on the cheap.

The Hammers could do with more options up front after being somewhat over reliant on Michail Antonio in that position, and it seems Zirkzee is in David Moyes’ sights.

According to Bild, the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave Bayern for as little as £4million this summer after struggling to become a regular at the Allianz Arena.

West Ham arguably need more than one signing up front, but this possible bargain for a promising young player seems a good place to start.

Zirkzee has faced plenty of competition for places in his time at Bayern, but still played a small part in their 2019/20 Champions League success.

The Dutchman also has seven goals in eight caps for the Netherlands Under-21s.