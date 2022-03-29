Arsenal among clubs in the race for Colombian star

Arsenal are among the clubs in the race for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra.

Sinisterra is attracting interest from all around Europe, due to his impressive displays this season. Eight goals in twelve games in European competitions has turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs on the continent, including Arsenal.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the Colombian youngster.

Not traditionally known for his goalscoring ability in the early part of his career, this season the 22-year-old has shown he knows where the net is. As well as the goals in Europe, Sinisterra has scored nine times in 23 games in the league this campaign.

A move to Arsenal could be of interest to the Colombian, who is reportedly learning English to prepare himself for a move to England.

Sinisterra may want to follow in the footsteps of fellow Colombian Luis Diaz, who made the decision to move to England and is now reaping the rewards. I’m sure not even Jurgen Klopp expected him to start as brightly as he has at Liverpool, but he’s taken the opportunity with both hands.