Arsenal are currently without a permanent captain, and one Arsenal youngster would relish the opportunity.

Mikel Arteta stripped Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang of the captaincy due to disciplinary issues, and shortly after he sold the forward to Barcelona.

Both Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette have been utilised as captain this season, but neither are certain to be at the club next season.

Martin Odegaard has been made the captain of Norway, so he could be a solid candidate. However, Aaron Ramsdale has claimed he would “relish” the opportunity.

“Listen, I’d take the responsibility but that’s down to the manager. We’ve got a lot of strong characters, though, and a lot of people who I think would be good captains. Just to be told ‘you’re in a leadership role’ – I’d relish whatever. You never turn down a captaincy and I think I’d excel if I was given the armband, but that’s down to the boss,” said Ramsdale, speaking to FourFourTwo.

The comments from the English goalkeeper will certainly give Arteta something to think about. Goalkeeper captains are fairly rare in the Premier League, especially for someone as young as Ramsdale.

However, Arteta will want a long-term answer for his skipper, and someone likely to be regularly involved. The 23-year-old is Arsenal’s number one, and is likely to be the North London club’s goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

Due to the inexperience of Arsenal’s squad as a whole, Ramsdale may be considered one of the more experienced ones, due to him playing regular first-team football for a few years now.