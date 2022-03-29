Arsenal told they will need to pay €80m for transfer of 26 goal forward target

Arsenal have been told they will need to pay at least €80m to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs, namely Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, who each want to add the 22-year-old’s attacking exploits to their forward lines next season.

Via Sport Witness, Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have revealed Benfica’s asking price for the forward.

Despite a release clause of €150m (£126.8m), Benfica are asking for roughly half of this figure, demanding €80m (£67.6m) to sell him.

Nunez has scored 26 goals in just 33 games for The Eagles this season, including a winner in the second-leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Erik ten Hag’s Ajax which sent them into the quarter-finals of the competition.

While Arsenal are no doubt in the market for a new striker in the summer, with the expected departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah who are both out of contract, recent reports have claimed super agent Jorge Mendes has held talks with Tottenham about the transfer of the Nunez – which could scupper Arsenal’s window plans for him.

Manchester Evening News have reported Nunez recently changed his representatives in order to force a “dream move” to the Premier League, so the race for the forward now looks well and truly on between the trio of clubs.