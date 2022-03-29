Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has sent a clear message to Mikel Arteta over his future, explaining that he’s had a “tough season” and that it’s not easy for him spending so much time sitting on the bench.

The Ivory Coast international has not lived up to expectations in his time at the Emirates Stadium, despite looking a world class talent during his time at Lille prior to a club-record move to the Gunners for £72m, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Pepe is no longer first choice in Arteta’s side, however, and it’s not too surprising that he seems to be hinting that he could consider his future at the club in the summer.

Arsenal fans will also be interested to hear that Pepe still seems to be struggling with the language barrier, despite being in north London for nearly three years now, and he’s used that as one of the reasons for his struggles.

Discussing his future, as quoted by the Sun, he said: “I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club’s target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens.

“It is an honour to play for Ivory Coast. The most important thing is to enjoy your football. That is something I am able to do when I get the chance to play.

“It is happening at international level and a bit less so at club level. It is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach’s decision.

“When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel has explained that to me and I know I have to work hard in training to get more playing time.

“The coach knows what I think and how hard I am working. It is also about communication. Sometimes it is not easy to communicate with the language barrier.

“It has been a tough season for me.”