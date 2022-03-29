Club chief provides update on potential transfer talks with Arsenal

Real Betis sporting director Antonio Cordon has spoken about the club’s potential move to discuss a permanent transfer for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is currently on loan at the La Liga club, having slightly fallen out of favour with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta in recent times, with a permanent move away unlikely to prove too surprising to the club’s fans.

The Spain international was a real crowd favourite for many years, but it’s fair to say that he’s not shown what he’s truly capable of in an Arsenal shirt in the last few years, and it might be best for everyone involved if he moves on for a new challenge.

Betis are yet to hold talks over what they’ll do with Bellerin once his loan deal comes to an end in the summer, however.

As quoted by football.london, Cordon said: “We haven’t negotiated with Arsenal yet and we haven’t talked about the future,” he said. “We have to wait and see how the season ends.”

Arsenal already have Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, with the Japan international performing well since his move to the Emirates Stadium last summer, but one imagines they might make another signing in that position if Bellerin ends up being sold.