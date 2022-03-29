Brazil coach Tite has sent his apologies to Arsenal after local media rumours claimed the Brazilian was linked to the managerial role at the London club.

The Brazilian coach was speaking to the media ahead of Brazil’s CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier against Bolivia tonight and said via GOAL:

“I apologise to Arsenal, but that information [that I was interested in the job] did not come from us and there is absolutely nothing to it.”

“At a time of so much ‘fake news’, information that is not true makes me sad and I hope that this is corrected. My family can rest easy because I have dignity and great respect for the Brazilian team.”

“My feeling is very sad and I get sad because information is passed to the public that is a lie. I tell people who feel identified with me to be calm because Tite has a personal attitude that values ??his professional activity and knows of the responsibility with the Brazilian team.”

The Brazilian clearly showed his disgust for “fake news” but also his passion for the Brazil national team. The Seleção have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and will qualify top of the CONMEBOL standings ahead of the winter tournament. Brazil have also gone undefeated throughout the World Cup qualifiers and will be among the favourites when the real thing starts in November.

Tite is considered one of the best coaches in South America but Arsenal are in great shape at the moment under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners lead the way in the race for the top four this season and are playing some of their best football since the Spaniard took over.

Both Tite and Arsenal have their own objectives to achieve between now and the end of the year and it is highly unlike the two will merge together.