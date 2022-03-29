Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in Rennes coach Bruno Genesio who is a highly rated coach amongst some of Europe’s biggest clubs. They are said to be in a pool of three Premier League clubs, who are eyeing up a move for the Frenchman for when his contract runs out in 2023: Wolverhampton, Tottenham and Everton.

This is according to RMC, who state that the Rennes coach is not discussing an extension with the top brass of Rennes at present, but will stay until the end of his contract in 2023.

Tottenham’s interest is likely due to the uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future, who has shown signs of frustration multiple times since taking charge of the North London club. The Italians’ contract also has an expiration date of summer 2023, as reported by the Independent, so the timelines match perfectly should Spurs want to make a move.

Spurs hit the jackpot by securing the former Chelsea boss’s signature and will be desperate to hold onto their manager until the summer of 2023 and beyond. Conte, however, likes to have investment in his squad and is dealing with a tough cookie in Daniel Levy when trying to secure it.

Should the Italian realise that he has bitten off more than he can chew, it is possible that he could leave in the summer. Spurs, however, are in good form of late, winning four out of their last five matches. If that consistency can be kept up, it would help in keeping Conte at the club to see out this project.

Should he leave in 2023, Genesio could be the man to replace him. The Frenchman does not have much experience managing at the highest level in Europe, but Rennes’ sporting director Florian Maurice speaks highly of his coach, telling RMC:

“He has been in technical staff for more than 20 years. He has rubbed shoulders with a large number of coaches with whom he has drawn experiences, ideas in training and group management. He does not surprise me and I am very happy with what he is doing.”

Only will tell how things play out at Spurs, but they will be hoping Antonio Conte stays for as long as possible.