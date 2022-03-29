Chelsea are unable to sign players at the moment, due to sanctions placed against owner Roman Abramovich.

The scouting department will still be on the hunt for potential new signings, and one Juventus star is of interest to the London club.

Dybala, whose contract is up in the summer, is set to be the target of a contract offer from Chelsea, as soon as their takeover is complete, according to 90min.

The report also claims that only Mason Mount and Kai Havertz have their future secure at the club, with the likes of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku linked away from Chelsea in recent months.

Dybala has been attracting the interest of many clubs around Europe, and many will be wondering where the Argentine would fit in best? There’s a chance he could fit in at Chelsea, but he doesn’t slot in automatically.

The 28-year-old is fairly versatile, and can play just behind the striker, as a false nine, or off the right of a front three. Chelsea rarely play with a number ten, and their most attacking midfielder is often Mount.

Although he gets into advanced positions, he drops deep and helps defensively, which doesn’t suit Dybala’s game at all.

The form of Havertz would make it difficult to play in the centre forward position, so Dybala may have to adapt and play out wide.