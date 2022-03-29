(Photo) Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich spotted after suspected poisoning with fresh peace talks planned

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been pictured for the first time since his reported poisoning attack.

The Russian oligarch is set to be involved in further peace talks amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the Sun posting an image of him looking a little bleary-eyed after suffering sickness that is suspected to have come from poisoning, according to the Wall Street Journal.

See below for the image of Abramovich, who mostly seems healthy, if a bit like he’s still recovering from the alleged attack…

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes could bolster his squad by axing two fringe players this summer
Stan Collymore urges 25-year-old to retire if he “doesn’t love” football anymore
Ivory Coast manager will attempt to convince England star to switch allegiance

Abramovich is set to sell Chelsea in the near future, following the UK government’s sanctions against him, which forbid him to make any profit from business based in Britain.

The Blues chief first bought the west London club in 2003 and has enjoyed huge success in charge of them until being sanctioned due to his apparent closeness with Vladimir Putin.

More Stories Roman Abramovich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.