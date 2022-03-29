Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been pictured for the first time since his reported poisoning attack.

The Russian oligarch is set to be involved in further peace talks amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with the Sun posting an image of him looking a little bleary-eyed after suffering sickness that is suspected to have come from poisoning, according to the Wall Street Journal.

See below for the image of Abramovich, who mostly seems healthy, if a bit like he’s still recovering from the alleged attack…

Abramovich is set to sell Chelsea in the near future, following the UK government’s sanctions against him, which forbid him to make any profit from business based in Britain.

The Blues chief first bought the west London club in 2003 and has enjoyed huge success in charge of them until being sanctioned due to his apparent closeness with Vladimir Putin.