Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta sees Barcelona as a favourable option for when his contract expires this summer. Barcelona will continue the tactic of trying to sign top quality players for free, due to their financial issues and see Azpilicueta as the next on the list.

The Catalan side are already working on deals for Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen at present according to Mundo Deportivo and will enter negotiations with the Chelsea captain once everything surrounding the sale of Chelsea has been sorted.

Barcelona like Azpilicueta due to his versatility, his experience, his way of being and his position as captain of Chelsea. The Spaniard is being viewed as similar to former Barca captain Carlos Puyol, as he is a leader and will aid the solidarity within the Blaugrana dressing room.

Mundo Deportivo also suggest that even though Azpilicueta leaves on a free, he wants to depart in a proper manner, as the defender is captain of the club and has played in blue since 2012. The Chelsea captain is 100% committed to the club at this present moment and is focused on fighting in every competition the London based club are competing in.

Azpilicueta has been a brilliant servant for Chelsea, who will be sad to see him leave after 315 appearances for the club. The Spaniard has done everything he possibly could at the club, achieving the feat of winning every trophy during his time in London.

Barcelona will be gaining a top player should they secure the Chelsea captain in the summer, who will be looking to great another legacy in Catalunya.