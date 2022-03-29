David Beckham wants to bring Barcelona legends to MLS franchise

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star David Beckham wants to bring a whole host of Barcelona legends over to the MLS to join his Inter Miami franchise.

Beckham, now 46, founded a new Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise in 2018 under the name Inter Miami. And he has set his sights high and bold.

According to Sport, Beckham wants to bring a number of still playing Barcelona legends to his team, and is targeting the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba when their contracts expire in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Sport also claim he would love to bring the former strike force duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to Miami in order to reunite them following their separation of ways when Suarez left Barcelona.

Inter Miami already enjoy the services of some high-profile players. Such names include French World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, 2014 finalist Gonzalo Higuain, and former Newcastle and Arsenal stars DeAndre Yedlin and Kieran Gibbs.

The MLS rules for registering players and staying within the salary cap are tricky and complex to say the least, and most teams will find they will only have one major or two major players in their team at any one time die to these rules. But if Beckham can make it work he will be creating his own little super-team.