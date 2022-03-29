Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly two Premier League clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij this summer.

The experienced Netherlands international has had a fine career in Serie A with both Inter and former club Lazio, having won the title at the San Siro last season under Antonio Conte, who is now at Spurs.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, De Vrij now looks likely to be allowed to leave Inter for as little as €20million, or £17m, this summer, and Tottenham and Newcastle are being linked as suitors for him.

It remains to be seen which club would win the race for his signature if it went down to those two, but a reunion with Conte would surely make sense as the player’s preference.

Tottenham could do with strengthening at the back, with De Vrij a fine option to have after proving himself in Italy, twice making the Serie A team of the season, and also winning the Serie A Defender of the Season award in 2019/20.

Newcastle have plenty of money to spend, however, so could perhaps have the edge in the race for the 30-year-old, who could become part of the Magpies’ exciting new project under their wealthy Saudi owners.