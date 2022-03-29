Erik ten Hag has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, and he could bring one of his players with him.

Ten Hag has impressed the United board in interviews, according to The Times, and he could be looking to bring one of his current players along to Manchester.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag will be interested in bringing Antony to his next club, whether that is Manchester United or not.

Reports from around Europe claim that Manchester United are already in talks with Antony, which could be their way of convincing the current Ajax manager to join the club (TodoFichajes).

Antony has been impressing under Ten Hag this season, managing eight goals in 23 league games. The 22-year-old is also starting to become a regular in the Brazil team, and a move to the Premier League could be his next step.

The Brazilian winger only signed for Ajax in 2020, but Ten Hag is the manager who took a chance on him in Europe. Antony was playing for Sao Paulo before moving to Holland, and he owes a lot to the Dutchman for giving him an opportunity.

With the poor form of Marcus Rashford this season, Antony could be the ideal candidate to play on the opposite wing to Jadon Sancho. The Ajax winger solely plays off the right-hand side, cutting in onto his left foot.