Erik ten Hag would be interested in bringing one Ajax player to Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, and he could bring one of his players with him.

Ten Hag has impressed the United board in interviews, according to The Times, and he could be looking to bring one of his current players along to Manchester.

According to The Telegraph, Ten Hag will be interested in bringing Antony to his next club, whether that is Manchester United or not.

Reports from around Europe claim that Manchester United are already in talks with Antony, which could be their way of convincing the current Ajax manager to join the club (TodoFichajes).

Antony has been impressing under Ten Hag this season, managing eight goals in 23 league games. The 22-year-old is also starting to become a regular in the Brazil team, and a move to the Premier League could be his next step.

Antony in action for Ajax

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle to continue spending with £35m Premier League star eyed for summer transfer
Belgian footballer tragically passes away, aged 28
Arsenal among clubs in the race for Colombian star

The Brazilian winger only signed for Ajax in 2020, but Ten Hag is the manager who took a chance on him in Europe. Antony was playing for Sao Paulo before moving to Holland, and he owes a lot to the Dutchman for giving him an opportunity.

With the poor form of Marcus Rashford this season, Antony could be the ideal candidate to play on the opposite wing to Jadon Sancho. The Ajax winger solely plays off the right-hand side, cutting in onto his left foot.

 

More Stories Antony

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.