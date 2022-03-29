Former Man United ace warns of fan backlash if midfielder seals Leeds transfer

Manchester United have a rich history of developing young talent.

Although the 20-time Premier League winners are nowhere near where they used to be, one part of their culture stills remains the same and that is their ability to create homegrown talent.

Perhaps a player that best demonstrates how working hard and a constant desire to improve can lead to great things is midfielder James Garner, who is currently out on loan with Championship Nottingham Forest.

Having been allowed to join Forest last summer in order to continue his development, the young defensive midfielder has gone on to enjoy a fantastic campaign in England’s second-tier.

After featuring in 56 games, in all competitions, so far this season, Garner, who has directly contributed to 13 goals, has grown to become a fan-favourite at the City Ground.

Weighing in on the possibility of fans seeing the 21-year-old turn out for his parent club next season, former academy graduate Luke Chadwick, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside, said: “James Garner has proven in the Championship of being a top, top player at that level and United obviously have a history of getting players through from their academy to the first team. So I would be very surprised if Garner left before the new manager had a good look at him.

“He is certainly someone who could flourish in the Premier League. It might be a big ask for him to go in and start every game from the start of the next season but I do genuinely think Man United think a lot of him.”

Despite the glowing predictions for Garner following what has been a highly impressive season, recent reports have linked him with a shock move to arch-rivals Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, the Whites are big admirers of the young midfielder and suggest a potential summer move could be on the cards.

Chadwick thinks the rivalry between the clubs means this wouldn’t go down well with the fans.

“The rivalry with Leeds means it wouldn’t go particularly well down with the fanbase,” Chadwick added.

“Obviously, James Garner has a decision to make as well because I am sure he has got a real taste for first-team football after being a key part of the improvements at Nottingham Forest this season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him in and around United’s first-team during pre-season to see what he can offer the club going forward.”