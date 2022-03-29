Ferguson and Rangnick disagree over who should be next Manchester United manager

Key figures at Manchester United are reportedly at odds over who should be the club’s next permanent manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson is said to prefer Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, while current interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a preference for Erik ten Hag of Ajax, according to the Daily Mail.

Man Utd urgently need to get their next managerial appointment right after a difficult few years since Ferguson’s retirement, so it seems far from ideal that the club don’t seem to be united on this issue.

Pochettino has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, which could give the Red Devils a better idea of how he’d do in the job than Ten Hag, who would be taking his first job outside of the Netherlands apart from a spell at Bayern Munich II.

Pochettino hasn’t done particularly well at current club PSG, however, whereas Ten Hag looks like an exciting managerial talent on an upward trajectory.

It will be interesting to see which figures end up having more influence over who gets the job in the end.