Former Manchester City star shows off new face tattoo

Manchester City
Posted by

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli has being showing off his new face tattoo on his Instagram. 

Following Italy’s recent World Cup defeat to North Macedonia, former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has shown his new face tattoo on his Instagram, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Atletico Madrid set to extend Griezmann loan in order to avoid €40m payment
Manchester United managerial candidate confirms he won’t take over club for start of next season
Lacazette pins Arsenal’s form on one man – “It’s all about him”

Balotelli spent the majority of his Manchester City career involved in controversy, and it seems he hasn’t slowed down since leaving the club.

Whilst in Manchester, Balotelli let off fireworks in his own bathroom, for absolutely no reason.

Facial tattoos are often deemed controversial in the real world, due to job prospects. Balotelli has earnt enough in his life where he doesn’t have to worry about working in the real world.

 

More Stories Mario Balotelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.