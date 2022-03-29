Former Manchester City star shows off new face tattoo

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli has being showing off his new face tattoo on his Instagram.

Following Italy’s recent World Cup defeat to North Macedonia, former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has shown his new face tattoo on his Instagram, as seen below.

Balotelli spent the majority of his Manchester City career involved in controversy, and it seems he hasn’t slowed down since leaving the club.

Whilst in Manchester, Balotelli let off fireworks in his own bathroom, for absolutely no reason.

Facial tattoos are often deemed controversial in the real world, due to job prospects. Balotelli has earnt enough in his life where he doesn’t have to worry about working in the real world.