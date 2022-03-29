West Ham United are reportedly ready to rival several European sides for the potential free transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

The Spain international is due to be out of contract at the end of this season, and it perhaps seems unlikely he’ll be staying at the Bernabeu after falling down the pecking order in recent times.

According to Estadio Deportivo, West Ham are alongside big names like Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Fiorentina as suitors for Isco, who has shown himself to be a superb natural talent at times in his career.

Although Isco has never quite fulfilled his enormous potential in his time in Madrid, he looks like someone who could add real flair and quality to this Hammers side, potentially giving them a new dimension.

Isco clearly still has plenty of admirers around Europe, so it won’t be easy for West Ham to convince him to make the move to the London Stadium.

Still, it would be another sign of the club’s remarkable progress under David Moyes if they could get a deal like that done this summer.