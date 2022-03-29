Newcastle United are reportedly ready to try a transfer move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr this summer.

The Senegal international, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with his country this winter, has shone in his time in the Premier League, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him make a big move soon.

According to the Sun, Newcastle are keen on Sarr, who is expected to cost around £35million, and whose future at Vicarage Road is in doubt due to the club’s relegation battle this season.

Newcastle would do well to add a talent like Sarr to their squad as they continue to build a exciting new-look team under their wealthy Saudi owners.

The takeover from previous owner Mike Ashley earlier this season has instantly made Newcastle into one of the richest football clubs in the world, and they will surely continue to back manager Eddie Howe with further big-name signings.

Sarr for £35m could end up being great business by the Magpies if they can get it done.