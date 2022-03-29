Italy manager Mancini will not replace Howe at Newcastle due to World Cup ambition

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Italy manager Roberto Mancini will not replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle United manager despite reports claiming he was in line for a shock move to The Magpies.

A report from Corriere della Sera claimed Newcastle were in line to make a shock appointment for the Italy boss following their elimination from the World Cup at the hands of North Macedonia in the semi-final playoffs.

However, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Mancini himself has quashed these rumours, citing a desire to win the World Cup as his reason he will not be leaving his position as Italy boss.

Newcastle manager Howe

The Italians have produced a very Jekyll and Hyde couple of years under Mancini. They won the European Championships last summer by beating England on penalties in the final but have then struggled during their World Cup qualifying campaign, only achieving a playoff spot via their group.

Portugal were drawn in the same bracket as them, and they would have been expected to at least get to the playoff final. But instead North Macedonia created one of the shocks of qualifying and beat the Euro 2020 champions 1-0 to set up a playoff final against Portugal.

More Stories / Latest News
Jim White tips West Ham manager David Moyes for high-profile Premier League job
Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes combine for goal to give Portugal vital step towards Qatar World Cup
Tottenham star being wooed by loaning club who want him to “fall in love” with them

However, why Newcastle would seek to replace Howe in the first place is a mystery. The former Bournemouth manager has led The Magpies away from the relegation zone and is the perfect man to help cultivate a fresh project and steer the club in the right direction on the pitch.

More Stories Eddie Howe Roberto Mancini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.