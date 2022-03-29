Ivory Coast will look to convince England star Marc Guehi to switch allegiance, despite recently getting his first cap.

As his first England appearance was in a friendly, Guehi is still able to represent Ivory Coast, the place in which he was born.

Ivory Coast manager Patrice Beaumelle is a fan of the Crystal Palace defender and is planning on contacting him in a few weeks to see if he will change his mind.

“I have been following Marc for two years, since he was playing at Swansea. I know he can still choose Ivory Coast so we are working on that. I tried to contact him several weeks ago,” said Beaumelle, as reported by Sport Bible.

England face Ivory Coast on Tuesday night, so it will be interesting to see if we can spot Beaumelle having a sly conversation with Guehi. Despite not being able to contact the 21-year-old so far, that won’t stop him trying again.

“Maybe we will try for the orange jersey of Ivory Coast – you never know. I will wait a few weeks and try to contact him to know if he is interested?,” added Beaumelle.

Although he was born in Ivory Coast, Guehi moved to England aged one, and has represented the country at mulitple youth levels. In fact, he has played for every age group from U16s up to the senior squad.

Before Guehi started performing so well in the Premier League, maybe Beaumelle would have been able to convince him to switch to Ivory Coast. Now the Palace defender is impressing at the highest level, and his performances are being recognised by Gareth Southgate, it could be difficult to convince him to switch.