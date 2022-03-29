TalkSPORT pundit Jim White has tipped West Ham United manager David Moyes for a shock return to the dugout of Manchester United.

Speaking on TalkSPORT radio show White and Jordan on Monday (29th), as quoted by West Ham Zone, White suggested Moyes should be back in contention for the Man United job for a second spell due to the credibility he has built up with West Ham during his second spell with The Irons.

Moyes was hand-picked by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson as his successor at the club, but after only 10 months in charge he was sacked with the team out of every cup competition and sitting way outside of the Champions League spots, ultimately finishing seventh in the Premier League that season.

The Scot lost a lot of the managerial credibility he had built up with Everton, and has taken a while to get it back until his current stint with West Ham has rebuilt his reputation.

White said: “Surely David Moyes comes back into, with credibility, the Manchester United equation.

“He was unjustly dealt with the first time around, give him more time and things might be different.”

Moyes admitted an interview with The Athletic that he would have liked some more time in the job, but ultimately he understood he didn’t win enough matches to justify it.

White added: “What Moyes is showing is that he can compete regularly with the elite. He is competing with West Ham, so what can he do with United? I would suggest a lot.

“I am saying Moyes is a credible candidate to be the next manager of Manchester United and should be considered such by the hierarchy.”