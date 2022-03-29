Journalist reveals Arsenal are prepared to allow €15m star to leave permanently in the summer

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are set to allow the permanent departure of combative midfielder Lucas Torreira this summer.

Torreia, 26, has been on loan from Arsenal for each of the past two seasons with Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, and is not set to finally make his exit a permanent one after failing to settle into North London.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Fiorentina are interested in a transfer, with a €15m buy clause available in their current loan deal with The Gunners for the midfielder.

The Uruguay international started off his Arsenal career well, and scored a memorable goal in the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-2 win for Arsenal.

However, homesickness issues led to a failure for him to bed into life in the Premier League, and following the unfortunate passing away of his mother last year due to Covid-19 he said he wanted to be closer to home.

Romano has also reported Arsenal will allow Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny to leave on a free transfer, as there have been no negotiations with the club regarding the possibility of an extension.

Torreira and Elneny have made well over 200 Arsenal appearances between them, with Torreira scoring four goals with six assists and Elneny getting five goals and nine assists. This will only increase the desperate need for Arsenal to recruit some central midfielders in the summer.

