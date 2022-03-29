Liverpool could reportedly be in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham in 2023.

The England international has been developing well since leaving Birmingham City for Dortmund, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw him move back here at some point in the near future.

According to Bild, it might have to wait until next summer, with the report tipping Liverpool to be in a good position to sign Bellingham for around £84million ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The report also links Real Madrid as suitors for Bellingham, but it would be great to see the 18-year-old in the Premier League as he approaches his peak years.

Bellingham certainly seems like he’d be a great fit for Liverpool, who will at some point soon need to think about bringing in a long-term successor to Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

The Reds also never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum after his move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, so there’s surely room for Bellingham to have a key role at Anfield straight away.