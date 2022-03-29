Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Harry Kane’s future will also be key to Antonio Conte’s future this summer.

There could be worrying times ahead for Tottenham amid doubts over their manager and their best player, though Romano told The United Stand that he wasn’t convinced that Man Utd would be able to get a deal done for Kane.

Romano, speaking in the video clip below, says he’s aware that the Red Devils have a long-standing interest in Kane, but that signing the England international won’t be easy, whilst adding that Conte’s future could be linked with his striker’s future as well…

"HARRY KANE WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT!" @FabrizioRomano discusses the #mufc rumours around Harry Kane and says the signing will depend on the new manager.

“If Antonio Conte will stay at Tottenham, it is because he knows that Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham,” Romano said.

“He wants to make sure that Harry Kane will be a key part of the Tottenham project. I don’t see Antonio Conte accepting to stay at Tottenham without Harry Kane. So, Conte and Kane’s futures are linked. So, it’s going to be an important point for Harry Kane.

“Of course, Manchester United have an interest in Kane since a long time, they’ve wanted this player since many, many years. But, it’s not going to be easy with Tottenham and not going to be easy with Conte.

“I’m not sure it’s easy (for Manchester United) to make Kane the main target.”

Conte is a world class manager, and it’s not surprising that he’d want to work with the best players in the world, of which Kane is certainly one.

The 28-year-old might well feel that he’d be better off at Spurs under Conte than at United right now, with the Premier League giants not the force they once were if you want to win the biggest trophies.