Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal’s upturn in form down to one man, Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have been on a run of form which sees them sat comfortably in the top four of the Premier League with games in hand.

Speaking to DAZN (via Mundo Deportivo), Lacazette said: “We’re focused on being in the top four. We want to get the team into the Champions League next season. We work for it all week, and at the moment. It’s working.

We want to continue like this, working hard every day to play well at the weekend. Arteta is the leader, the boss, even the boss of the club. Since he arrived, a lot of things have changed, including everyone’s mentality… It’s all about him.”

Arteta has instilled a philosophy at the club, a clear plan on and off the pitch. Every player understands their role in the team, and it shows in their results.

Arteta did struggle at Arsenal in the beginning, but it was never going to change overnight. After a full pre-season and recruitment based around his philosophy, the club are now reaping the rewards.

Arsenal have the youngest squad in the league statistically, and Arteta has them playing attractive, attacking football.

Lacazette is one of the older heads in the squad, which could go against him in the long-term. Arteta has been signing young players for the future, and Lacazette is yet to sign a new contract.

His current deal expires in June, and with Arteta’s faith in youngsters, he may struggle to keep his place in the squad.