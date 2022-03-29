Leeds United have reportedly set an asking price of around £67million for star player Raphinha ahead of the summer.

There is plenty of transfer gossip surrounding Raphinha at the moment, with the Brazil international impressing at Elland Road and seeing himself linked with the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in recent times.

Some reports have conflicting details on Raphinha’s asking price, with the 25-year-old perhaps likely to be available on the cheap if Leeds get relegated.

He will likely cost a lot more if the Yorkshire outfit manage to stay up, and the Daily Mirror claim that £67m would be enough to do business.

Liverpool would do well to sign an attacking talent like Raphinha amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, while Barcelona also need to make changes up front.

The Catalan giants have not yet managed to replace Lionel Messi, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Adama Traore all likely to leave in the summer.