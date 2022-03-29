Tottenham are reportedly closing in on a deal for England wonderkid midfielder Leo Black after offering him a two-year scholarship contract.

The England Under-16 international looks a hugely promising talent and is one of a number of young players who could be snapped up by Spurs ahead of the summer, according to Football Insider.

The report also notes that Tottenham have offered two-year deals to 15-year-old attacker Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, 15-year-old defensive pair Archie Chaplin and Pele Arganese-McDermott, as well as 15-year-old goalkeeper Elliot Krasniqi and midfielder Han Willhoft-King.

Spurs have done well to promote young players in recent times, and it seems they’re continuing with that strategy with their work in the transfer market.

Of course, these players won’t be involved in the Tottenham first-team for some time, and one imagines Antonio Conte will be eager for some proven and experienced names to join his squad this summer.

Deals like the one for Black should be good long-term business, but more ambitious signings will also be needed to help the club in the more immediate future.