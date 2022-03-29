Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has aimed a savage dig at disgraced Manchester United player Mason Greenwood on social media.

The Reds wonderkid is a huge talent emerging at Anfield, but was trolled by a Man Utd fan for getting with more women than he has goals this season.

Elliott responded by saying at least he knows how to treat his girlfriends, “unlike some”, in what was clearly a reference to Greenwood amid ongoing allegations of domestic abuse against him…

Greenwood has spent time in police custody for questioning and is currently suspended by United after grim videos emerged via his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account.

It’s certainly no laughing matter, and it will be interesting to see what kind of reaction Elliot’s comment here gets.