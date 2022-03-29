Liverpool transfer boost as Champions League giants almost certainly can’t afford star forward

There’s some encouraging Liverpool transfer news this morning as it sounds like Barcelona probably won’t be a big threat to the Reds’ hopes of keeping Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer in his time at Anfield, firing Liverpool to glory in the Champions League and the Premier League in recent years, and he’d surely be an ideal long-term replacement for Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona are also targeting big names like Erling Haaland this summer, but Marca, with additional information from the Daily Mirror, suggesting that new La Liga rules mean the Catalan giants are likely to struggle to be able to afford players of this calibre.

Liverpool fans will hope this means there’s a better chance of them keeping hold of Salah, though one imagines there’ll be other European giants in the running as well.

Salah’ current LFC contract expires in 2023, so the club could really do with tying the former Roma man down to a new deal as soon as possible, or they’ll risk losing him on a free in just over a year’s time, or perhaps for a reduced fee before then.

Liverpool signed a new wide-forward in Luis Diaz this January, but would surely need to enter the market for another big name in the near future if they lost someone as important as Salah.