One Manchester United manager target has given a very firm answer on his future

Manchester United no longer look likely to hire Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui, who has committed his future to the La Liga giants.

The Spanish tactician has emerged as a somewhat surprise candidate for the Man Utd job, with the Daily Mail recently mentioning that he was set to be of a number of coaches to be interviewed by the Red Devils.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have long seemed more likely, however, and it now seems that Lopetegui has firmly ruled out leaving Sevilla.

When asked about his future by El Chiringuito, Lopetegui said he had no doubt he’d still be at Sevilla next season…

?“¿Seguirás la próxima temporada?” ? “SEGURO”. ?Entrevista EXCLUSIVA a JULEN LOPETEGUI de ?@JSuarezSexta? hoy en #JUGONES. A partir de las 15:10h. pic.twitter.com/tO0An905Cl — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 29, 2022

It remains to be seen if we’ll find out more details about his links with the United job, and whether or not an interview ever did actually take place.

The 55-year-old has done impressive work at Sevilla, but he doesn’t exactly stand out as someone who’d be up for the huge challenge awaiting whoever comes in next at Old Trafford.